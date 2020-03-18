BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Stake in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Childrens Place during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average is $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $431.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.75. Childrens Place Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.69 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.06.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

