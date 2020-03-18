BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,644,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 306.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 50,003 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 643.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 280,647 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Docusign to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $54,017,863.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,895,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,542,861 shares of company stock valued at $116,013,142. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average of $71.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 1.03. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $92.55.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

