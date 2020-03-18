BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,565 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,305,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,878,000 after buying an additional 603,391 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 1,135.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 262,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 240,811 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,261,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 104,752 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. Celestica Inc has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $9.29.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Celestica Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celestica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.64.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

