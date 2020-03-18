BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 120,556 Shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,556 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Aphria were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Aphria in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aphria by 14.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Aphria by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Aphria by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on APHA shares. CIBC raised Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aphria in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Aphria in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Aphria in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.30 target price on shares of Aphria in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Shares of APHA opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $574.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.68. Aphria Inc has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

