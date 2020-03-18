BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,928 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Pentair by 25.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Pentair by 418.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of PNR opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. Pentair PLC has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

