BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 50,069 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 50,069 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 894.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,227.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from to in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.44.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $89.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.35. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.65 and a 12 month high of $147.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.