BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 8,762 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 5,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4,104.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

