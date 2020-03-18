Brokerages Set Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Target Price at $39.33

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Sunday, February 16th.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

In other Tripadvisor news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at $14,025,302.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $56.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.