Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Shares of BC stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $66.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average is $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Brunswick by 18.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Brunswick by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

