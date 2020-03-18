Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALA. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,856,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 112,597 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Calithera Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of CALA opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.14.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

