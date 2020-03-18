Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS)’s share price dropped 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$18.36 and last traded at C$18.42, approximately 232,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 727,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.77.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cowen lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$67.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.18.

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 16.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.06.

Canada Goose Company Profile (TSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

