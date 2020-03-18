Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $104.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.09.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

CNI stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $66.30 and a 12 month high of $96.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.33.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.443 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

