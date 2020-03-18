Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

NYSE:CNI opened at $71.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.33. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $66.30 and a 12-month high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,612,000 after acquiring an additional 277,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,441,000 after acquiring an additional 160,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

