Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wood & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $9.13 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,215,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,917,918,000 after buying an additional 2,058,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,204,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,332,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,420 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,263,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,511,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $986,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,866,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $870,165,000 after purchasing an additional 275,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

