Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $137.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $140.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.28.

NYSE CAT opened at $100.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.15. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

