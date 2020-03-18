Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stake in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Livongo Health worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,689,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Livongo Health by 5,330.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,955,000. Institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LVGO opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00. Livongo Health has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $45.68.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.27 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Livongo Health will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Livongo Health news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $760,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,880,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,005,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $686,798.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,430.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

