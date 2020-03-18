Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stake in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,811 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Rubicon Project were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 344.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 100,305 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 3.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 380,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 54.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 339,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 119,707 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 98.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 36,004 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The Rubicon Project by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUBI opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10.

In related news, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $259,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,184,819 shares in the company, valued at $12,310,269.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 24,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $255,534.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,812 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on The Rubicon Project from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

