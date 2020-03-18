Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 515 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in 58.com by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 58.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 58.com by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in 58.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. China International Capital cut 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine upgraded 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 58.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

Shares of WUBA opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. 58.com Inc has a 12 month low of $41.54 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

58.com Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

