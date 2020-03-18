Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 709.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on WEX from $239.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.18.

Shares of WEX opened at $118.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. WEX Inc has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.69 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

