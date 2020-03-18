Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Big Lots news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $29,663.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,845.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $39.53.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.91.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

