Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $31,000 in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in First American Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in First American Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First American Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens upped their target price on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

NYSE FAF opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.88. First American Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $39.81 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.