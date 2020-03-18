Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $36,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,301,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,113,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after buying an additional 221,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,978,000 after buying an additional 203,627 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 187,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 128,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 918,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,580,000 after buying an additional 69,569 shares during the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

NYSE KDP opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.