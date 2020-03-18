Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $36,000 in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 6,270.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $99.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.51 and its 200 day moving average is $74.19. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

