Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $36,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $1,682,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Molloy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.99.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

