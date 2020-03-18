Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,480,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838,241 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,948,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,140 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 866,060 shares during the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 1,550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,534,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 200,723 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDN. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.