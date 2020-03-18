Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at $127,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. Radian Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

