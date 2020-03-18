Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 757 Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.89. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $38.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.80 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson acquired 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.34 per share, for a total transaction of $115,673.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,157.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson acquired 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $55,899.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,242.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

