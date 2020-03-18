Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $30,000 Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2,840.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth $1,693,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth $1,560,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAFM shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $118.25 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $179.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

