Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $578,717.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at $27,403,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 28.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

