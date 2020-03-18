Christopher J. Flynn Buys 8,000 Shares of THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Stock

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) CEO Christopher J. Flynn bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $22,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher J. Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Christopher J. Flynn bought 7,500 shares of THL Credit stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $24,000.00.

Shares of TCRD opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.93. THL Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $7.04.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.99 million. THL Credit had a negative net margin of 46.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. Analysts predict that THL Credit, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 31.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. THL Credit’s payout ratio is presently 96.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCRD. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut THL Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on THL Credit from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRD. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in shares of THL Credit by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 657,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 97,212 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of THL Credit by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,018,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 77,256 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of THL Credit by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,626,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after buying an additional 57,356 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of THL Credit by 431.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 38,981 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of THL Credit by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 37,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

