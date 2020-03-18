Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,975 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of ArcBest worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ArcBest by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ArcBest by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in ArcBest by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ArcBest by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ArcBest by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of ARCB opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest Corp has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.85 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ArcBest Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.