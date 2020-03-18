Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $13,987,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 39.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 172,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 48,861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $3,733,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.18 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.68.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.90 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

