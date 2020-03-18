Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.97. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.19.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $811.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.30 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PriceSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.70.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $696,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,231,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,621,745.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,937,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

