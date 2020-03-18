Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 760.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.92%.

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph purchased 75,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,936,061.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 18,884,449 shares in the company, valued at $735,171,599.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

