Citigroup Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Veritex by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Veritex by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Veritex Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VBTX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,806.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terry Earley bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,316.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

