Citigroup Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 270.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,160 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,298 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

