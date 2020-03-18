Citigroup Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 1,132.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,601 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $46.86.

