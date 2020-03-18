Citigroup Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,463 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 45,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter.

RPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

RPT stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $838.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.56. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.48%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

