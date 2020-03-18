Citigroup Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 79,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,775,000 after acquiring an additional 260,734 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 788,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 162,055 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after acquiring an additional 488,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

TXRH has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

