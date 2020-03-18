Citigroup Inc. Has $963,000 Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,953 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Merit Medical Systems worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Barrington Research downgraded Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

MMSI opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $63.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 15,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $571,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,905.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $82,167.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,441.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $900,749. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

