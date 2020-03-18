Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPX Flow were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLOW. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the third quarter worth $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SPX Flow in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SPX Flow in the third quarter valued at $101,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPX Flow by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPX Flow in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

In other news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $54,315.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,766.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 21,183 shares of company stock worth $856,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

FLOW opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $917.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. SPX Flow Inc has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.08 million. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.