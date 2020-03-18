Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average of $75.06.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

