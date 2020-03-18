Citigroup Inc. Purchases 93,267 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 713.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,267 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,236.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $61,891.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $472.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -16.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

