Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 528,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,804,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 285.0% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 363,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 269,344 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 285,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 156,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTT opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $25.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

