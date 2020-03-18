Citigroup Inc. Sells 51,346 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,346 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KLIC stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 76.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

