Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Apergy were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Apergy by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Apergy by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 29,328 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Apergy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apergy in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Apergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Apergy alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on APY shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Apergy from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Apergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.05.

Shares of Apergy stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $346.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. Apergy Corp has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $43.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $247.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.00 million. Apergy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apergy Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.