Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,769 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Hope Bancorp worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 342,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 183,702 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 624,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 43,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

HOPE stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

