Citigroup Lowers Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $60.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 76.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cascend Securities reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.12.

Shares of WDC opened at $34.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $663,593.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,982,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,633 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $7,455,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,772,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 944,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,300,000 after buying an additional 59,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 579.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

