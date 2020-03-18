Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COMM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $6.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. Commscope has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commscope will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II acquired 25,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 15,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commscope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commscope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Commscope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commscope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

