Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Commscope has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Commscope stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. Commscope has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commscope will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II purchased 25,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,455.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commscope by 309.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 144,300 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Commscope in the fourth quarter worth about $1,281,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commscope by 19.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commscope by 584.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 87,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Commscope by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,135,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,111,000 after buying an additional 551,620 shares in the last quarter.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

